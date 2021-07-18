Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,245 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of DexCom worth $25,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $448.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.83. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.31.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,159,356. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

