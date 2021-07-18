Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 24,875 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $23,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.76.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.