Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 3,029 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $25,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 245,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 39,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

