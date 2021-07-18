Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 3,095 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $23,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,207.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 27,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.12.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

