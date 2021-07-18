Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 325,486 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 162.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,486 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.22% of BorgWarner worth $24,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 657,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after buying an additional 322,019 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 37,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

