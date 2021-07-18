Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 41,712 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,712 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of International Paper worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

International Paper stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

