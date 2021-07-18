Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 5,139 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Copart worth $24,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Copart by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 442,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.66 and a 52 week high of $141.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.