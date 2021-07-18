Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 451,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $25,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after buying an additional 1,068,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,071,000 after buying an additional 1,040,387 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,371,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

NYSE ADM opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.