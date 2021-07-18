Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $27,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $120.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $47.42 and a twelve month high of $127.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

