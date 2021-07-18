Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,017 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $21,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $195.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.56. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

