Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of PACCAR worth $27,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in PACCAR by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $78.51 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.