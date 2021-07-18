Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Fortinet worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $258.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.38.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

