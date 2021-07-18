Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.19% of The J. M. Smucker worth $26,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $133.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $104.30 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

