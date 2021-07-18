Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 241,530 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $25,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.19. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.