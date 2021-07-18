Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,415,421 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,415,421 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Fortis worth $21,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Fortis by 51.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fortis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fortis by 14.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 43.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTS shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

