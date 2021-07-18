Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,415,421 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,415,421 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Fortis worth $21,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Fortis by 30,433.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Fortis by 125.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 291,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 54.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter worth $6,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTS shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Fortis stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

