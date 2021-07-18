Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,371,903 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 973,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,371,903 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Pembina Pipeline worth $27,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA opened at $30.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1679 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

