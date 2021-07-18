Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 62,762 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,762 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $22,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,576,000 after buying an additional 341,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 488.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,314,000 after buying an additional 274,830 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

NYSE AJG opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $1,910,172.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

