Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,382 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.19% of The J. M. Smucker worth $26,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $133.10 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.30 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

