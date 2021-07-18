Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,946 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $25,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,570 shares of company stock worth $2,770,155. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

