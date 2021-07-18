Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 93,898 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,898 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Republic Services worth $26,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $116.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.