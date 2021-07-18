Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $162.08 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $176.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 22.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

