Grumpy Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00049873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00829420 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.