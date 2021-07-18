Gulden (NLG) Price Down 21.5% Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $10.10 million and $158,697.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.47 or 0.00376859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 549,209,772 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

