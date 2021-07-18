Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Up 36.5% in June

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. 57,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.94. The company has a market cap of $57.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 22.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Gulf Resources worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

