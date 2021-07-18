GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Tops $30.88 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001393 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $30.88 million and $3.86 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000123 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000496 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,410,998 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

