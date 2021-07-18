Hacken Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $787,926.00 (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $35.09 million and $787,926.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00102774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00146695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,291.85 or 0.99950476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,188,610 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

