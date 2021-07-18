Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,740,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 20,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. 9,972,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,727,453. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

