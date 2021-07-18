Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,173,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,145,658 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Halliburton worth $46,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,259,000 after acquiring an additional 500,515 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,973 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 162,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 57,097 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Halliburton stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.