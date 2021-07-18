Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after buying an additional 1,183,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,546,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,938,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

