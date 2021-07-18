Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $69.48 million and $325,180.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,575.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.20 or 0.05995695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $438.03 or 0.01387230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.57 or 0.00375514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00132662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.37 or 0.00628223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00389723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00296207 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 405,837,469 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.