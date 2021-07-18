Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Down 36.5% in June

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. 173,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $185.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Harrow Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $93,699.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,483,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 163,916 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target for the company.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

