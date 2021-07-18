Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $89.45 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $89.45 or 0.00282583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $52.68 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000470 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 626,875 coins and its circulating supply is 588,916 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.