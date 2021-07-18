Hathor (HTR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.08 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $68.08 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00101138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00148392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,663.16 or 1.00104334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

