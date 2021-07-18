Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 21.5% Lower This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51.22 million and approximately $856,140.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00009380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,533.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.70 or 0.05948248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.68 or 0.01378469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00372770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00130846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.22 or 0.00625442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.21 or 0.00387559 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00292337 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,314,863 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

