HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) EVP Paul Sternlieb Sells 2,644 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $219.20 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $221.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,102,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

