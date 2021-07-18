HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 149,623 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE HDB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.59. 657,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,374. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.33.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

