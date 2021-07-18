Head-To-Head Analysis: Fang (NYSE:SFUN) versus TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fang and TELUS International (Cda)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $216.15 million 0.47 -$6.46 million N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 4.82 $102.90 million $0.61 47.10

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Fang.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fang and TELUS International (Cda), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 12 0 2.75

TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $36.38, suggesting a potential upside of 26.64%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than Fang.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang -3.09% -1.13% -0.37% TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Fang on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016 Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

