Head-To-Head Analysis: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Dana (NYSE:DAN) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dana has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Luminar Technologies and Dana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 Dana 0 1 7 0 2.88

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $30.14, suggesting a potential upside of 66.17%. Dana has a consensus target price of $25.63, suggesting a potential upside of 14.55%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Dana.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Dana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 441.90 -$362.30 million N/A N/A Dana $7.11 billion 0.46 -$31.00 million $0.39 57.36

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04% Dana -0.24% 4.77% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dana beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Drive Systems segment offers front drive steer rigid axles, rear drive rigid axles, driveshafts/propshafts, front/rear drive units, AWD systems, power transfer units, electromechanical propulsion systems, EV gearboxes, and differentials for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, tire inflation systems, high and low voltage motors and inverters, vehicle integration services, and connected software solutions for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment manufactures front and rear axles; driveshafts; transmissions; torque converters; wheel, track, and winch planetary drives; industrial gear boxes; custom gears and shifting solutions; tire inflation systems; electronic controls; hydraulic valves, pumps and motors; and EV motors and inverter for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

