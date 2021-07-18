Head-To-Head Analysis: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) versus ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

78.2% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of ZIX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of ZIX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and ZIX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75 ZIX 0 0 5 0 3.00

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.61%. ZIX has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.67%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than ZIX.

Risk and Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIX has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and ZIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 2.01 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -4.74 ZIX $218.48 million 1.74 -$6.43 million $0.25 26.68

ZIX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and ZIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -33.33% N/A -15.13% ZIX -3.55% 79.47% 6.30%

Summary

ZIX beats Vivint Smart Home on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery. It also provides Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for small and medium businesses; information rights management, e-signatures, and secure file sharing solutions; and software-as-a-service cloud backup and recovery solutions. The company serves the healthcare, financial services, and insurance industries, as well as government sectors. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force and tele sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners, including other managed service providers. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.