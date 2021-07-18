Head to Head Contrast: LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) vs. Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ozon and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A LightInTheBox 3.05% 29.70% 9.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ozon and LightInTheBox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $1.44 billion 7.61 -$307.24 million ($1.87) -28.82 LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.45 $13.32 million N/A N/A

LightInTheBox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ozon and LightInTheBox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60 LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ozon currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Ozon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ozon is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Summary

LightInTheBox beats Ozon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also provides supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, administrative and general support, logistic, warehouse management, and local delivery services, as well as technology research and development, mobile application software development, and information technology support services. The company offers its products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com, and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 languages and cover approximately 140 countries and regions. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

