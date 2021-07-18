Head to Head Contrast: TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) vs. Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TCG BDC and Swire Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

TCG BDC currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.51%. Given TCG BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than Swire Pacific.

Dividends

TCG BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TCG BDC pays out 83.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Swire Pacific pays out -67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of TCG BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swire Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of TCG BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TCG BDC and Swire Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC 103.19% 10.09% 4.39% Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TCG BDC and Swire Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC $146.30 million 4.90 $6.83 million $1.54 8.53 Swire Pacific $10.32 billion N/A -$1.42 billion ($0.34) -19.76

TCG BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Swire Pacific. Swire Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCG BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TCG BDC has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swire Pacific has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TCG BDC beats Swire Pacific on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 239 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division owns and operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as offshore drilling, production, exploration, platform construction, subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. It operates a fleet of 61 offshore support vessels. The company's Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 172 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of 546 bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

