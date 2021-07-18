Head-To-Head Survey: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) vs. CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get First Bancorp alerts:

This table compares First Bancorp and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 28.42% 9.68% 1.18% CNB Financial 18.84% 13.69% 1.02%

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Bancorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp and CNB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $319.03 million 3.52 $81.48 million $2.59 15.22 CNB Financial $195.23 million 2.00 $32.74 million $2.60 8.88

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Bancorp and CNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.41%. Given First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Summary

First Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 10, 2021, the company operated a private banking division; one loan production office; one drive-up office; and 44 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.