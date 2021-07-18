Head-To-Head Survey: Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) vs. Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR)

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Norfolk Southern and Pioneer Railcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norfolk Southern 23.51% 16.07% 6.26% Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A

72.5% of Norfolk Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Norfolk Southern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Norfolk Southern and Pioneer Railcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norfolk Southern 2 7 11 1 2.52 Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus price target of $269.48, suggesting a potential upside of 3.43%. Given Norfolk Southern’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Norfolk Southern is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norfolk Southern and Pioneer Railcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norfolk Southern $9.79 billion 6.66 $2.01 billion $9.25 28.17 Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Norfolk Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Railcorp.

Summary

Norfolk Southern beats Pioneer Railcorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; and provides commuter passenger services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 19,300 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Norfolk, Virginia.

Pioneer Railcorp Company Profile

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

