Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 6,047 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel H. Orenstein sold 6,047 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $876,815.00.

HCAT opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HCAT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

