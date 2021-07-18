Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after buying an additional 575,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,041,000 after buying an additional 506,031 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.20. 635,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

