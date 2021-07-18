Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 711,122 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $42,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,383,000 after acquiring an additional 115,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 334,902 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,701 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

