HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,836 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.83% of HealthEquity worth $47,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 191,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $74.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.