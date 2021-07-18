HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stake Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,172 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of HealthEquity worth $21,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $66,745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $49,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in HealthEquity by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,072,000 after acquiring an additional 335,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

HQY opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,249.71, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.30. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

