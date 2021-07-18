HedgeTrade Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $309.17 million and approximately $18,344.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004721 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00035168 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000997 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 145.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00050805 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001398 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

